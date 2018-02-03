Westmont Takes Two of Three at Arizona Christian

Baseball

Westmont Baseball (7-1, 2-1 GSAC) completed three games while starting only two on Saturday. At the end of the day, Westmont had taken two out of three from Arizona Christian (6-4, 1-2).

The morning began by concluding Friday's suspended game. Arizona Christian lead-off hitter Nicholas McCormick homered in the bottom of the 12th for a 7-6 win.

The Warriors took their revenge, however, by claiming both ends of the regularly scheduled doubleheader. In the early game, Westmont tallied 14 hits to post a 12-5 win. In the nightcap, the Warriors used a five-run fourth to record an 8-5 victory.

Westmont starting pitcher Grant Gardner earned the win in the first game by allowing just two runs (one earned) on five hits in eight innings of work. Gardner struck out six and walked four.

Westmont put up four runs in the top of the fourth.

After Arizona Christian scored one run in the bottom of the fourth, Westmont tacked on two runs in the top of the fifth to go up 6-1.

The second game saw starter Toby Dunlap pick up his second win of the year in his second start. Dunlap pitched six and two-third innings of the seven-inning game, giving up five runs on 10 hits. He struck out six and walked four.