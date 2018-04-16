Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:53 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 62º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Talk Probes Big Data, Surveillance

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | April 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

In a world that is increasingly under surveillance and digital control, Donald Patterson, professor of computer science, answers the question, Should We Hide from Big Data? in a free public lecture at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Tickets aren’t required but the limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 565-6051.

Sponsored by the Westmont Foundation, the talk is part of Westmont Downtown: Conversations about Things that Matter.

“An enormous amount of data gets collected, so big data isn’t just a benign repository of information,” Patterson said. “It becomes the basis for making decisions and monitoring and assessing individuals and groups.

“People with agendas choose which data is worth saving, which colors the pictures they subsequently form about our world.”

Patterson will walk through several examples of ways of thinking about surveillance and control. He’ll present ways in which people on the cutting edge of technology have responded to protest and protect their privacy and yet practically still participate in the modern world.

Finally, he’ll discuss when, if ever, it’s OK to lie to the databases that are trying to form a digital portrait of you.

“I would like the audience to leave with new ways to think about data collection, and new ideas about what the threats and opportunities are, and to learn about how computer scientists think about big data and why,” he said.

Patterson earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Cornell University before serving as a naval operations officer for four years. He earned a doctorate from the University of Washington and received grants and won awards for articles on collapse informatics and abstract object usage.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 