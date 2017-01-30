Westmont Talk Redefines Borders, Human Experience

Several Westmont College faculty and staff members will explore issues about immigration and migration in a panel discussion, “Redefining Borders: From Political to the Personal,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.
Tickets are not required; limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 565-6051.
The panelists are Cheri Larson Hoeckley, professor of English; Christian Hoeckley, director of the Gaede Institute; Liz Robertson, resident director of Emerson Hall; and moderator Cynthia Toms, Westmont kinesiology and global studies professor.
The panelists participated in a five-day Border Immersion Faculty Seminar last May at the Tucson/Nogales crossing site.
— Scott Craig for Westmont College.