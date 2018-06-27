Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:12 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Talk to Probe International Service Impact, Value

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | February 9, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

Cynthia Toms

Cynthia Toms, Ph.D., director of the office of global education, will dissect the debate about the value and impact of young people engaging in international volunteer service in a lecture Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, at 7 p.m. in Hieronymus Lounge at Westmont College’s Kerrwood Hall. 

The Paul C. Wilt Phi Kappa Phi Lecture, “Ethical International Volunteerism and Service: Moral Responsibility or More Harm than Good?” is free and open to the public. 

“Some critics say that volunteering and service-learning does more harm than good," Toms says, “while others believe we are all global citizens and we must participate in international service to make a difference in the world.”

Prior to coming to Westmont, Toms served as assistant director of the Center for Social Concerns at Social Concerns at the University of Notre Dame.

A specialist in food systems, Toms is transitioning into a new faculty role in Westmont’s Department of Kinesiology, where she will integrate interests in public health and global studies.

In November 2015, the International Association for Research on Service-Learning and Community Engagement gave her an award for exemplary contributions. 

She is an investigator for the Advancing International Service in Higher Education’s project supported by the Henry Luce Foundation, the Global Engagement Survey.

She serves on the board of Child Family Health International and on the research committee for globalsl.org, a web-based initiative of scholars amassing evidence-based tools and peer-reviewed research to advance best practices in global learning.

Toms co-edited a book on global education, Transformations at the Edge of the World, a study of cultural immersion pedagogy that includes essays on Westmont’s programs in Mexico and San Francisco.

She co-wrote The Effects of Religious Engagement on College Students’ Affective Outcomes: Differences by Gender and Race in the Journal of Research on Christian Education. 

She was associate director and a faculty member at the Uganda Studies Program, sponsored by the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities and has taught at Peking University and Huija Private College in China.

The Messiah College alumna earned a Master of Science at Boston and spent a year working for the United States Olympic Committee in a performance laboratory. She earned a doctorate at Azusa Pacific, researching community development in Central America.

While at Westmont, Toms has been involved with the Food Security Project on Santa Barbara’s West Side, utilizing students in her Food Systems and Global Health course to research the availability and quality of food in the region.

Scott Craig is the manager of media relations at Westmont College.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 