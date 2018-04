Westmont Teams, Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Performance

Sports

In addition, 20 Westmont students were honored as NAIA and Golden State Athletic Conference Student-Athletes. In order to earn those honors, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and be a junior or above in academic standing. The 2016-17 recipients include: Michael Frigon (baseball), Stefan Inoyue (men's basketball), Lauren McCoy (women's basketball), Jacob Grant (men's cross country), Ariel Adams, Kelly Collins, Janna Jensen, Emily Williams, Olivia Wood (women's cross country), Blake Homan and Nate Ruble (men's soccer), Sophie Fuller and Haley Parzonko (women's soccer), Tommy Nightengale (men's tennis), Jacob Grant (men's track & field), Becky Collier, Kelly Collins, Emily Williams, Olivia Wood (women's track & field), Courtney Crosby (volleyball).

To qualify for the designation, a team must have a combined G.P.A. of 3.0 or greater for the current school year.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >