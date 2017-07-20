Westmont Teams, Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Performance

The NAIA has named 10 of Westmont's 12 athletic programs as 2016-17 NAIA Scholar Teams.
To qualify for the designation, a team must have a combined G.P.A. of 3.0 or greater for the current school year.
The Westmont teams earning the distinction are: baseball (3.00 GPA), women's basketball (3.19), men's cross country (3.08), women's cross country (3.32), men's soccer (3.13),women's soccer (3.07), men's tennis (3.10), men's frack and field (3.01), women's track and field (3.31) and volleyball (3.21).
In addition, 20 Westmont students were honored as NAIA and Golden State Athletic Conference Student-Athletes. In order to earn those honors, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and be a junior or above in academic standing. The 2016-17 recipients include: Michael Frigon (baseball), Stefan Inoyue (men's basketball), Lauren McCoy (women's basketball), Jacob Grant (men's cross country), Ariel Adams, Kelly Collins, Janna Jensen, Emily Williams, Olivia Wood (women's cross country), Blake Homan and Nate Ruble (men's soccer), Sophie Fuller and Haley Parzonko (women's soccer), Tommy Nightengale (men's tennis), Jacob Grant (men's track & field), Becky Collier, Kelly Collins, Emily Williams, Olivia Wood (women's track & field), Courtney Crosby (volleyball).