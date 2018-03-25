Westmont Teams Take Second at Collegiate Classic Track Meet

Track & Field

The eighth annual Westmont Collegiate Classic attracted teams from Oregon, Indiana and Minnesota to the Westmont Track and kicked of the outdoor track and field season for the Warriors. Also held over the weekend was the fourth annual Jim Klein Combined Events.

The Bruins of George Fox (Ore.) won both the men's and women's team competition, outpacing Westmont which took second. The Bruins scored 147.5 points in the women's rankings to the Warrior's 110.5. On the men's side, George Fox scored 138 to Westmont's 118.

Westmont had 10 top-three finishers in the field events.

Dana Bowers and Chena Underhill tied for first place in the women's pole vault, clearing 3.65 meters (11- 11.75). The mark met the automatic qualification standard for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships which will take place in May in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Kristen Kahaian tied with Shaye Vanderville of George Fox for third place with a vault of 2.90 meters (9-6.25).

Seth Wilmoth won the men's pole vault with a score of 4.55 meters (14-11) while Brett Shagena took third by clearing 4.40 meters (14-5.25).

In the hammer, Kristen Germann claimed first place for the Warriors in the women's event with a throw of 41.01 meters (134-06). Michaela Girod finished third with a throw of 27.35 meters (122-06). Eric Wong won the men's event for Westmont with a throw of 47.97 meters (157-04).

Jack Dickinson won the men's shot put with a mark of 14.92 meters (48-11.5). Germann's put of 10.46 meters 24-4) in the women's shot netted her third place.

In track events, Westmont recorded 25 top-three finishes.

In the women's 4 x 800 meter relay, Westmont's team of Kristen Mohrhoff, Janna Jensen, Hope Geisinger and Emily Parks posted an automatic qualification time of 9:19.92 in a first-place finish. Casey Jensen, Nadine Lara, Alicia Morales and Grace Stokes placed second in a time of 10:20.91.

Westmont also took first and second in the men's 4 x 800 meter relay with William Warner, Jacob Grant, Michael Conant and Pedro Perez Espino taking first place in a time of 8:02.52. Tyler Bradford, Blake Fonda Hayden Guthrie and Zachery Moreau crossed the finish line in second place in a time of 8:16.07.

Emily Parks recorded an automatic qualifying time of 1:02.31 to win the women's 400 meter hurdles.

In the women's 4 x 100 meter relay, the Warriors finished second with Alyssa Cole, Madison Herrera, Chena Underhill and Alesha Bond posting a time of 52.13

Michael Oldach of Westmont won the men's 1500 meter race, finishing in a time of 4:01.93. Blake Fonda came in second with a time of 4:04.60.

In the women's 1500 meter run, the Warriors finished first and second, with Janna Jensen winning in a time of 4:44.25 and Lara placing second in a time of 5:03.16.

Westmont women took first and third in the 4 x 400 meter relay. Mohrhoff, Abigail White, Geisinger and Parks won the event with a time of 4:03.02. Alicia Morales, Grace Stokes, Grace Schonfeld and Brianna Quezada finished third with a time of 4:49 flat.

The men's 4 x 400 meters saw the Warriors finish second and third. King, Perez Espino, James Rincon and Nelson completed the race in a time of 3:28.17. Warner, Grant, Oldach and Conant posted a time of 3:31.92.

Grant claimed second place in the men's 800 meters with time of 1:57.32 while Geisinger and Mohrhoff took second and third respectively in the women's 800 meters with times of 2:20.28 and 2:26.12.

Westmont swept the top three spots in the men's 400 meters. Warner crossed the line first in a time of 49.66, followed by Zack Nelson with a time of 51.54. Riley King took third with a time of 52.03.

The top four spots went to Westmont in the men's 5,000 meters. David Peterson took first (16:03.57), Nick Swider finished second (16:12.44), Kyle Fredrickson was third (16:29.53) and Stefan Kowalik crossed fourth (16:37.51).

Cole Eberwein placed second in the men's 3,000 meter steeple chase, finishing in a time of 10:49.64 while Underhill placed third in the women's 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.79.

In the Jim Klein Combined Events, Westmont had three competitors in the men's decathlon. Anthony Cota finished fourth of 12 with 6,592 points. Pieter Top was sixth with 6,340 points and Jackson Nemitz was seventh with 6,180 points.

While it is early in the qualifying season, Cota's mark is the best so far this season in the NAIA. Top's mark is second and Nemitz' is fourth.

The decathlon was won by Grant Shurtliff, an unattached competitor who scored 6,822 points. Westmont alumnus James Asselin, who now trains with and competes for the Santa Barbara Track Club, finished third with 6,658 points.

Herrera was Westmont's top finisher in the women's heptathlon, recording 4,303 points in a sixth place finish. Herrera finished first in the long jump, recording a jump of 5.51 meters (18-1). Herrera's mark is fifth best in the NAIA this year.

The heptathlon was won by Westmont alumna Becky Collier with 5,085 points. Collier placed first in the high jump (1.74 meters) and second in the 100 meter hurdles at 14.80, the long jump at 5.40 meters (17-8.75) and the javelin at 32.90 meters (107-11).