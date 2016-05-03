Westmont to Break Ground on New Facilities

Westmont College will break ground on new facilities for the college’s Global Leadership Center at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2016, at the construction site, east of Van Kampen Hall. The ceremony is open to the public.

The project includes two residential buildings and the Leadership Center.

Strength for Today, a five-year capital campaign, has raised funds for the facilities and five programmatic initiatives: Mosher Center for Moral and Ethical Leadership, Eaton Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Hughes Center for Neuroscience and Leadership, Goble Center for Global Learning and the Montecito Institute for Executive Education.

The brief, outdoor ceremony will include remarks by President Gayle D. Beebe, Vice President for Finance Doug Jones, Trustee Ed Birch and Board of Trustees Chair Peter Thorrington.

Members of the Westmont community will read passages from the Bible in six different languages. Eighteen people, including donors, trustees, professors, administrators and a student, will symbolically break ground with ceremonial shovels.

— Scott Craig is the manager of media relations for Westmont College.