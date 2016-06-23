Westmont to Host 43rd Annual Prep Boys Basketball Summer Tournaments

One of the longest-running prep boys summer basketball tournaments is scheduled for the next two weekends in Santa Barbara.

Westmont's 43rd annual High School Summer Basketball Tournaments run June 24-26 and July 1-3 at Murchison Gym. Games are scheduled from noon to 11 p.m., on Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Sunday.

Day passes are $10 and a full tournament pass is $15. Admission is free for youth 12 and under with a paid adult.

CIF-Southern Section champions Santa Barbara and Sonora are among the teams entered.

Other Southern Section schools include Mission Prep, Cypress, San Dimas, Great Oak, Beckman, La Habra, Buckley, Trinity Classical and Bosco Tech. The field also includes Selma and Madera from the Central Section, Mt. Carmel of the San Diego Section and Terra Linda of the North Coast Section.

