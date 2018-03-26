Westmont to Install Richter as Endowed Chair

Sandra Richter, who began teaching at Westmont in the fall, will be formally installed as the Robert H. Gundry Professor of Biblical Studies at Westmont on Monday, April 16, during a full-regalia ceremony at 10:30 a.m. in Murchison Gym.

Richter will discuss The Servant, the Idol, and the Image of God: Isaiah’s Conversation with Creation at 3:30 p.m. in the Global Leadership Center.

Richter has taught Old Testament at Asbury Theological and Wesley Biblical Seminaries as well as at Wheaton College.

A panel discussion will follow Richter's talk with responses by:

Holly Beers, Westmont assistant professor of religious studies; Steven Tsoukalas, chair and professor of apologetics and world religions at Emmaus Biblical Seminary; and Tim Laniak, dean and professor of Old Testament at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary, Charlotte.

Panel moderator is Tremper Longman III, distinguished scholar of biblical studies at Westmont.

The installation and lecture are free to attend.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.