Westmont to Usher in Christmas Season with Tree Lighting, Caroling

Westmont College will kick off the Christmas season with the 12th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Kerrwood Lawn on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The lights on the 150-foot redwood tree, affectionately known as the Pickle Tree, will glow at 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Hundreds of students, alumni and neighbors will join the celebration with carols, warm apple cider, cookies and Santa Claus. Santa will be inside Kerrwood Hall posing for pictures with people who bring a canned good or unwrapped toy to donate to the Unity Shoppe, a local volunteer program that helps the less fortunate in Santa Barbara. Westmont alumni and their children are invited to arrive at 4 p.m. for Santa photos.

The Westmont Gospel Choir will perform and lead participants in traditional Christmas carols.

For more information, please call 805.565.6056 or email [email protected].

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.