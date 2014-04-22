Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Tops Forbes Magazine’s List of Best ROI Colleges

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | April 22, 2014 | 2:47 p.m.

For the second straight year, Forbes Magazine has ranked Westmont College in the top 100 colleges and universities in its survey “The 100 Top ROI Colleges 2014: The Grateful Grads Index.”

Westmont, No. 81, is one of three Christian colleges in the list and just one of eight schools in California, including Claremont McKenna, Stanford, California Institute of Technology, Pomona, Mills, USC and Occidental.

In the ranking’s second year, Forbes tweaked the formula to focus more on the rate of alumni giving. Its goal is to measure the value of a college degree by listing the median amount of private donations per student over a 10-year period.

“The idea is that the best colleges are the ones that produce successful people who make enough money during their careers to be charitable and feel compelled to give back to the schools that contributed to their success,” said Matt Schifrin, Forbes managing editor of investing, markets and personal finance.

Westmont’s 10-year median amount of private donations per student is $7,722.

“Westmont receives tremendous financial support from alumni, parents and friends who invest in our mission of rigorous academics combined with deep love of God,” President Gayle Beebe said. “This support helped us achieve a high ranking, and I’m grateful for the many people who believe in our distinctive education.”

In September 2013, U.S. News & World Report ranked Westmont in the top 100 best liberal arts colleges for the fifth straight year. “America’s Best Colleges, 2014 Edition” lists Westmont as 94th out of the nation’s 248 liberal arts colleges.

In October 2013, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance ranked Westmont among the top 100 liberal arts colleges in its annual list. The report, which named Westmont No. 83, features colleges that provide high-quality academics at a reasonable cost. Westmont is one of eight liberal arts colleges in California to make the list and the only California member of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities to be included.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

