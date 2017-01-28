Monday, June 18 , 2018, 6:21 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Westmont Track Team Sending Three to Nationals

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | January 28, 2017 | 9:40 p.m.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif) Westmont Track and Field opened the 2017 indoor season by hosting the On Your Marks Meet at the Westmont Track. Three Warriors recorded marks that earned an automatic qualification to the NAIA Indoor National Championship in March.

Junior Anthony Cota placed first in the men's high jump by clearing 2.10 meters (6-10.75). The mark tied a nearly 45-year-old Westmont record set by Ron Coleman on April 28, 1972.

Sophomore Dana Bowers earned an automatic qualification by clearing the pole vault bar at 3.50 meters (11-5.75). Bowers' vault, which earned her first place, ties the fifth best performance in Westmont history.

On the track, Taryn Phipps punched a ticket to the Indoor National Championships in Johnson City, Tennessee by finishing the 400 meters in a time of 57.65. Phipps' mark beat the automatic qualification time by exactly half a second.

Other Westmont players who finished first in their events include:

·         Hope Geisinger with a time of 2:28.33 in the women's 800 meters.

·         Terri Baker with a time of 10:56.67 in the women's 3,000 meters.

·         The women's 4 x 100 meter relay team of Alyssa Cole, Dana Bowers, Madison Herrera and Alesha Bond with a time of 52.20.

·         The women's 4 x 400 meter relay team of Madison Herrera, Emily Parks, Hope Geisinger and Taryn Phipps with a time of 4:04.21

·         Alesha Bond with a mark of 10.52 in women's triple jump.

·         Maia Halvorson with a time of 36.60 meters in the women's javelin.

·         Pieter Top with a time of 11.06 in the men's 100 meters.

·         Thomas Hamlin with a time of 1:59.23 in the men's 800 meters.

·         Michael Oldach with a time of 8:44.55 in the men's 3,000 meters.

·         Pedro Perez Espino with a time of 56.38 in the men's 400 meter hurdles.

·         The men's 4 x 100 meter relay team of Peter Zippi, Pedro Perez Espino, Jared Harris and Samuel Martin with a time of 44.77.

·         The men's 4 x 400 meter relay team of Pedro Perez Espino, Samuel Martin, Jackson Nemitz and Pieter Top with a time of 3:24.39.

·         Brett Shagena with a mark of 3.95 in the men's pole vault.

·         Pieter Top with a mark of 6.79 meters in the men's long jump.

·         Peter Zippi with a mark of 55.26 meters in the men's javelin.

Next week, Westmont will host the 2017 Sunshine Indoor Open and Multi-Events. The men's heptathlon begins on Friday with the rest of the meet held on Saturday.

