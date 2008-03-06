Westmont Turns Tables in Tennis

Westmont avenged an earlier loss by reversing the score from February’s match against California Lutheran and winning, 6-3, on Friday. The home match for the Warriors (4-8) was played at the Tennis Club of Santa Barbara.

"It was great to turn tables on Cal Lu with a great team effort," Westmont head coach Chris Elwood said. "The big difference was in doubles. Last month they swept the doubles, but today we used different teams and they clicked."

At No. 1 doubles, Westmont’s Kyle Godfrey and Aaron Cooke defeated Paul Wetterholm and Forrest Hunt, 8-5. The Warriors also won on court three where Kent Stormans and Ryley Schultz defeated Ryan Mattila and Joe Lonegran, 8-3. The Kingsmen picked up a team point on the No. 2 court where Ryan Lassila and John Karsant defeated Westmont’s Arthur Kalayjian and Ryan Shultz, 8-4.

In singles action, Godfrey battled to a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win against Wetterholm at No. 1 and Shultz gutted out a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win against Lonegran on No. 5. Cooke played a strong game on court two, defeating Lassila 6-0, 6-0 while Stormans picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win against Ryan Mattila on court four. The Kingsmen’s Jordan Culpepper defeated Chris Hill at No. 6, 6-1, 6-3.

The day’s longest singles match was on court four where Hunt defeated Kalayjian, 6-4, in the first set

before Kalayjian evened the match with a 7-5 win in set two. A full third set was played with Hunt winning, 6-2.

The Warriors are idle until March 15, when they return to Golden State Athletic Conference play at Hope International in Fullerton.

Westmont 6, California Lutheran 3

Singles

No. 1 — Kyle Godfrey (Westmont) defeated Paul Wetterholm (Cal Lutheran) 7-6 (3), 6-4

No. 2 — Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Ryan Lassila (Cal Lutheran) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 — Forrest Hunt (Cal Lutheran) defeated Arthur Kalayjian (Westmont) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

No. 4 — Kent Stormans (Westmont) defeated Ryan Mattila (Cal Lutheran) 6-0, 6-1

No. 5 — Ryan Shultz (Westmont) defeated Joe Lonegran (Cal Lutheran) 7-6 (4), 6-4

No. 6 — Jordan Culpepper (Cal Lutheran) defeated Chris Hill (Westmont) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 — Kyle Godfrey / Aaron Cooke (Westmont) defeated Paul Wetterholm / Forrest Hunt (Cal Lutheran) 8-5

No. 2 — Ryan Lassila / John Karsant (Cal Lutheran) defeated Arthur Kalayjian / Ryan Shultz (Westmont) 8-4

No. 3 — Kent Stormans / Ryley Schultz (Westmont) defeated Ryan Mattila / Joe Lonegran (Cal Lutheran)

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.