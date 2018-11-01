Westmont Underclassmen Impress in Exhibition Against Cal

College Basketball

Freshman Sydney Brown scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds as NAIA eighth-ranked Westmont Women's Basketball travelled north to take on Cal in an exhibition game. The Warriors lost by a score of 79-62.

Brown, a 6-foot freshman from Turner, Ore., went 4 for 10 from the field and collected four of her six boards from the offensive glass.

Of the Warriors' 62 points, 56 were scored by underclassman.

Sophomore guards Taylor Rarick and Lauren Tsuneishi recorded nine points each for the Warriors, with each draining three shots from beyond the arc. As a team, the Warriors made 40.7 percent of their long-distance attempts (11 of 27).

Rarick, who is from Newberg, Ore., transferred to Westmont after playing her freshman year at Concordia in Irvine.

Two more freshman added eight points apiece – Kaitlin Larson a 5-11 post player from Camino Island, Washington and Iyree Jarrett, a 5-5 guard from Whittier.

Stefanie Berberabe, a 5-foot freshman guard from Norwalk, added seven points to the Warriors' cause and Gabriella Stoll, a 6-foot freshman forward from Murrieta, notched five points while tallying four rebounds.

The Warriors played the Golden Bears close in the first half. With 2:27 to play before intermission, Larson sank a pair of free throws to tie the game at 38. With 2:03 remaining, Berberabe hit a jumper in the paint to give Westmont a 40-38 advantage.

Cal answered with a 7-0 run, however, to end the first half and the Warriors were unable to even the score again.

Saturday afternoon, the Warriors will travel to Westwood for another exhibition game against UCLA. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.