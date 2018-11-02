Saturday, November 3 , 2018, 11:55 am | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball Blitzes Hope to Clinch 2nd in GSAC

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | November 2, 2018 | 8:47 p.m.

Westmont Volleyball, ranked at #15 in the NAIA, avenged an earlier loss by sweeping the Royals of Hope International in straight sets (25-20, 25-9, 25-18). As a result, Westmont has clinched at least a second place finish in the GSAC standings and has secured a bye for the first round of next week's GSAC Tournament.

"We are so excited for this win," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "It was definitely an emotional game for us because of what happened when we played Hope in Fullerton. We didn't play well, we didn't play our game and we lost our best player (Libby Dahlberg) to an ankle sprain. We came into this game knowing we had to fight ourselves and our emotions and to fight a very well rounded team.

"Hope has good arms in every single position. We knew that if they got into the flow and rhythm of their offense they are tough to beat. Our focus was to serve tough, to serve away from their libero and to get their offense in trouble. Our servers did a very good job with that. Hope (16-13, 9-8) had to set from the 3-meter line most of the night."

Defensively, Westmont(23-4, 14-3 GSAC) produced 74 digs and 44 serve receptions. Lauren Friis produced 20 digs and had three serve receptions. Brooklynn Cheney notched 19 kills and 20 serve receptions. Madison Morrison tallied 12 digs and 15 serve receptions. Hali Galloway totaled nine kills and four serve receptions.

"Lauren made some very athletic plays tonight," offered Cook. "She was flying around, getting a lot of balls that I didn't think she had any business getting. She was still getting them up and that was really impressive. Hali made some really athletic plays as well. Hali made some gutsy dives with good ball control at the end of it. Madison was spectacular. She made some really amazing plays. She has done a great job of anchoring us on defense."

Offensively, Cassidy Rea pounded down 12 kills, without committing an attack error, to lead the Warriors. Rea produced a .444 attack percentage. Samantha Neely added 11 kills for the Warriors while hitting .250. Brooklynn Cheney connected for eight kills and Hall Galloway notched seven.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 