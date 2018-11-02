Westmont Volleyball Blitzes Hope to Clinch 2nd in GSAC

College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball, ranked at #15 in the NAIA, avenged an earlier loss by sweeping the Royals of Hope International in straight sets (25-20, 25-9, 25-18). As a result, Westmont has clinched at least a second place finish in the GSAC standings and has secured a bye for the first round of next week's GSAC Tournament.

"We are so excited for this win," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "It was definitely an emotional game for us because of what happened when we played Hope in Fullerton. We didn't play well, we didn't play our game and we lost our best player (Libby Dahlberg) to an ankle sprain. We came into this game knowing we had to fight ourselves and our emotions and to fight a very well rounded team.

"Hope has good arms in every single position. We knew that if they got into the flow and rhythm of their offense they are tough to beat. Our focus was to serve tough, to serve away from their libero and to get their offense in trouble. Our servers did a very good job with that. Hope (16-13, 9-8) had to set from the 3-meter line most of the night."

Defensively, Westmont(23-4, 14-3 GSAC) produced 74 digs and 44 serve receptions. Lauren Friis produced 20 digs and had three serve receptions. Brooklynn Cheney notched 19 kills and 20 serve receptions. Madison Morrison tallied 12 digs and 15 serve receptions. Hali Galloway totaled nine kills and four serve receptions.

"Lauren made some very athletic plays tonight," offered Cook. "She was flying around, getting a lot of balls that I didn't think she had any business getting. She was still getting them up and that was really impressive. Hali made some really athletic plays as well. Hali made some gutsy dives with good ball control at the end of it. Madison was spectacular. She made some really amazing plays. She has done a great job of anchoring us on defense."

Offensively, Cassidy Rea pounded down 12 kills, without committing an attack error, to lead the Warriors. Rea produced a .444 attack percentage. Samantha Neely added 11 kills for the Warriors while hitting .250. Brooklynn Cheney connected for eight kills and Hall Galloway notched seven.