Westmont Volleyball Breezes to 6th Straight Win

Westmont Volleyball made quick work of their match with Saint Katherine Friday afternoon, winning in straight sets 25-20, 25-9, 25-8. As a result, the NAIA No. 7 Warriors improved to 7-1 and stretched their winning streak to six.
As a team, the Warriors tallied 47 kills and committed just five errors to earn a .452 team attack percentage – the fourth best single match attack percentage in Westmont history. In the second set, Westmont recorded an outstanding .655 attack percentage, recording 20 kills on 29 attempts while committing just one error.
Freshman outside hitter Brooklynn Cheney led the team with 12 kills in 25 attempts without committing an attack error for a .480 attack percentage. Junior right side hitter Samantha Neely added eight kills with a .400 attack percentage.