College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball Cruises Past Life Pacific

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | October 9, 2018 | 8:57 p.m.

Samantha Neely tallied 13 kills and Brooklynn Cheney added 11 more as #17 Westmont Volleyball (17-4, 8-3 GSAC) swept Life Pacific (6-14, 1-9) in the first Golden State Athletic Conference match between the two teams. Life Pacific is one of two new members of the GSAC this year.

Neely posted a .522 attack percentage, connecting on 13 of 23 attempts while committing just one attack error. Cheney hit .450 for the Warriors, converting 11 of her 20 attempts with just two attack errors. She also tallied 19 serve receptions and 11 digs.

"Brooklynn is really starting to hit her stride with her attacking," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "She has always been a super solid passer, defender and blocker. Now she is starting to hit her stride with her offense as well, really rounding out her game nicely. What I like seeing from her is that she is being aggressive."

"Sam had a good block in front of her most of the night – which you are going to have when you are a three-time GSAC Attacker of the Week," noted Cook. "She expects to see more blocks coming up in front of her but what that does is to create more opportunities for her outside and her opposite. That shows the versatility and the depth of our hitters."

Right side hitter Cassidy Rea added nine kills to the Warriors' cause while hitting .238. Outside hitter Hali Galloway added seven kills, five serve receptions and 12 digs. 

Quarterbacking the attack was senior setter Amy Buffham who tallied 38 assists. 

"After the game, I complimented Amy on her setting a really good flow," reported Cook. "She only had one double called, which is impressive when she is setting every single ball. She is so strong. She handles the ball really well and she handles the flow of the game really well."

Sophomore libero Lauren Friis notched 11 serve receptions and nine digs.

