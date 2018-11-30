Westmont Volleyball Eliminated From NAIA Nationals by No. 1 Grand View, Iowa

College Volleyball

Westmont couldn’t contain outside hitter Kelsey Redmond of Grand View, Iowa, and the Warriors lost to the No. 1 seed and were eliminated at the NAIA National Volleyball Championship in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday.

Redmond pounded 22 kills on a .318 hitting average to lead undefeated Grand View to its 36th straight win in four sets, 25-19, 25-22, 26-28, 25-15.

Wesmont finishes the season at 27-7.

The Warriors had four players record double-digit kills, led by outside Cassidy Rea with 15, middle Libby Dahlberg had 13 on a .407 average, Samantha Neely had 12 and Hali Galloway put away 11.Setter Amy Buffham handed out 51 assists.

Grand View outblocked the Warriors 12-7. Redmond had four block assists.