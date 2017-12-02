Westmont Volleyball Falls in NAIA Quarterfinals

College Volleyball

The Westmont Volleyball season came to an end in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship, as the sixth-ranked Warriors fell to the Defenders of Dordt College in three sets, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25.

Middle blocker Libby Dahlberg led the Warriors with 12 kills while right side hitter Samantha Neely tallied eight. As a team, the Warriors recorded just a .179 attack percentage while Dordt swung away at a .288 clip.

Dordt's offense was led by middle blocker Leah Kamp who produced 18 kills.

The loss brought an end to a successful season which saw the Warriors win their second-straight GSAC Regular Season Championship and extend their conference win streak to 30 games. Westmont also won the inaugural GSAC Tournament Championship, defeating Vanguard in five sets.

Dahlberg was named the GSAC Player of the Year and Dahlberg, Taylor Beckman, Neely and Cassidy Rea were named to the All-GSAC team. Brooklynn Cheney was named the GSAC Freshman of the Year.

This year's team made a significant impact on the Westmont single-season record book. Dahlberg's season attack percentage of .432 eclipsed the previous record by .033 percent. Amy Buffham took over first place in serve attempts at 720 and Lauren Friis cracked the top-10 in digs with 512. Dahlberg's 124 block assists ranks third all-time in the single-season list and her 148 total blocks ranks fourth.

As a team, the Warriors had more kills than any previous Warrior squad, tallying 1,966. The team's season attack percentage of .254 ranks third all-time. The team also set a new mark for assists with 1,851. As for serving, the Warriors' serve percentage of .926 was third best in program history. The 2017 team placed second in total digs, collecting 2,459.

Over the past two season, Westmont has produced a record of 70-6, giving the Warriors a two-year winning percentage of .921 and a promising future.