Westmont Volleyball Finishes Strong at Hope Summer Slam

College Volleyball

After sweeping No. 24 Northwest of Washington (1-3) in the early afternoon, sixth-ranked Westmont Volleyball (3-1) rallied from a two-set-to-none deficit to defeat NAIA seventh-ranked College of Idaho (2-2) on the final day of the Hope International Summer Slam.

Sophomore outside hitter Hali Galloway led the way for the Warriors with 12 kills against Northwest while producing a .281 attack percentage.

Senior middle blocker Libby Dahlberg add 10 kills and posted a .500 attack percentage while senior right side hitter Samantha Neely contributed nine kills while hitting .350. Senior setter Amy Buffham tallied 34 assists for the Warriors.

"We played super steady," said coach Patti Cook about game one. "There was nothing flashy – just good steady play. We were calm, cool and collected."

The turnaround really started at the end of the second set. Having lost 24-15 in the first set and down 24-14 in the second, Westmont rattled off six straight points before surrendering the set-ending point. Westmont picked up where they left off in the third set, jumping out to a 7-3 lead and stretching that to a 20-8 advantage on their way to a 25-16 win.

The fourth set was the most closely contest of the five. With the score tied at 20, however, Westmont went on a 4-0 run that included kills by Dahlberg and Brooklynn Cheney. The two also teamed up for a block during the run. The 'Yotes rallied to make the score 24-22, but another kill by Cheney evened the match at two sets apiece.

In the final set, Idaho jumped out to a 3-0 lead. After a quick timeout called by Cook, Westmont delivered five kills in a row – four by Dahlberg – to go up 5-3. The 'Yotes responded with two points to tie the game at five before Westmont scored four more on kills by Dahlberg and Galloway, an error by Idaho and a service ace by Dahlberg. Idaho would stay close, but could not keep pace. A kill be Neely ended the set at 15-11 and gave Westmont the victory.

Dahlberg tallied 20 kills while again hitting .500. As a result, the senior became the 14th member of Westmont's 1,000 career kills club. She currently has 1,003 kills and a career .385 attack percentage.

Galloway tallied 17 kills while Neely added 13 and Cheney contributed 11. Buffham recorded 58 assists in the match, which is her career high.