College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball Goes 4-0 at Biola Summer Slam

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | August 19, 2016 | 3:19 p.m.

Sixteenth-ranked Westmont women’s volleyball went undefeated at the Biola Summer Slam and increased their record to 4-0 with a pair of wins against Montana Tech and No. 11 College of Idaho.

The Warriors posted a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 sweep over Montana tech and then defeated College of Idaho in four sets, 22-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-22.

Against Montana Tech (2-1) Taylor Beckman led the way on both the offensive and defensive end. She had 14 kills and an attacking percentage of .367; she also tallied eight digs. Jessica McCann had 10 kills and an attacking percentage of .429. Courtney Crosby and Kami Troesh were effective on the defensive end of the game, with 12 and 13 digs, respectively.

Against College of Idaho, Beckman continued to dominate on the offensive and defensive sides of the game as she tallied 14 kills (an attacking percentage of .375) and 11 digs. Libby Dahlberg added on 11 kills (an attacking percentage of .500) and proved to be a force at the net with six assisted blocks. Defensively, Troesh had a total of 23 digs.

 

 

