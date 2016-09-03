Westmont Volleyball Improves to 9-0

College Volleyball

Westmont put its undefeated women's volleyball record on the line against two NCAA Division II opponents at the Cal State San Marcos Tournament and walked away with the a pair of hard-fought victories. The Warriors (9-0) first took on Sonoma State and survived a five-set match. After taking the first set 25-14, the Warriors surrendered the next two sets 25-22 and 25-23. Down 2-5 in the fourth set, the Warriors scored nine of the next 10 points to go up 11-6. Westmont maintained its momentum and claimed the fourth set 25-18 to tie the match at two sets apiece. In the decisive fifth set, Westmont posted an 8-3 lead before the side change and then extended their advantage to 10-4. Sonoma State scored the next four points to pull within two. The two teams traded points until a service ace by Andrea Barnes cut the Warriors' advantage to just one (13-12). An attack error by Somona State's Rachel Andrews gave Westmont match point (14-12). Andrews kept Sonoma State's hopes alive when she blocked an attack by Westmont's Libby Dahlberg to make the score 14-13. The two hour match finally ended when Westmont's Cassidy Rea blocked an attack by Emily Papale. Rea tallied 13 kills during the match and posted a .444 attack percentage. Taylor Beckman added 12 kills while Samantha Neeley and Jessica McCann each connected for nine. Just 25 minutes later, the Warriors were on the court again. Fatigue from the first match may have been a factor in Westmont's slow start against Fort Lewis of Colorado (1-1). The Warriors fell behind 8-2 in the first set before beginning a long battle back. With the Warriors still down 21-17, Samantha Neely produced a block to pull Westmont within three and send Kami Troesch to the service line. Troesch served for six straight Westmont points, giving the Warriors the lead for good. Nelly and Beckman added a kill each to produce the final score. The second (25-15) and third (25-20) sets saw the Warriors lead throughout to claim their ninth win of the year. Dahlberg tallied 11 kills in the second match while Rea added another 10. Troesh recorded 22 digs.

