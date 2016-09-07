Westmont Volleyball Makes History with No. 3 NAIA Ranking

Undefeated Westmont Volleyball was named the No. 3-ranked team in today's 2016 Tachikara-NAIA Volleyball Coaches' Top-25 Poll. It's highest national ranking in program history for a regular season poll.
The highest previous regular-season poll ranking was No. 4, held by the 1993 squad of head coach Cathy Rex. That team claimed the GSAC Championships with a record of 11-1.
This year's ranking comes as a result of Westmont's flawless non-conference record through the first three weeks of the year. Included in the victories are wins over previous No. 8 Eastern Oregon, No. 11 Idaho and No. 18 Southern Oregon.
The only other Golden State Athletic Conference team to be ranked is Biola (8-5), which rose from number 19 to number 15.
Midland (Neb.), with a record of 11-0, is to top-ranked team in the NAIA, with Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) claiming the No. 2 spot. Midland, Lindsey Wilson and Westmont are the only three undefeated teams in the top 25.