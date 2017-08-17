Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:59 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball Outlasts Two Top-10 Opponents

By Westmont Sports Information | August 17, 2017 | 10:00 p.m.

No. 7 Westmont faced off against two NAIA top-10 women's volleyball teams on the second day of their season and came away with a pair of hard-fought victories, beating ninth-ranked Corban of Ore. in a marthon five-set match (25-18, 34-32, 24-26, 12-25, 15-13) and knocking off No. 2 Dordt of Iowa, 3-1 (25-15, 25-19, 15-25, 26-24) on Thursday at the Summer Slam Tournament in Fullerton.

"Defeating two top-10 opponents shows how much talent and potential this team has," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "I am really proud of the way we played, even more so in the second match where we played a really steady game. What was most encouraging to me was that we continued to improve throughout the tournament. Our last match against Dordt was the most composed of the entire tournament."

Westmont was trailing 8-5 in the fifth set when the teams switched sides. That is when the tide began to turn. Outside hitter Taylor Beckman recorded a kill and Cassidy Rea and Emma Harrah produced a block before freshman outside hitter Hali Galloway's kill tied the score at eight.

Samantha Neely and Libby Dahlberg closed the net with a block, tying the score at 13. Beckman then slammed home a kill to give Westmont match point and its first lead of the set since the first rally. The match finally ended on a Corban attack error that gave Westmont its second win of the young season.

Rea lead the Warrior attack with 20 kills and a .432 attack percentage. Neely tallied 17 kills and an attack percentage of .261. Camryn Kaina notched 28 assists while Buffham added 27 assists and 13 digs. Lindsay Paulo tallied 18 digs to lead the team.

"Our right sides took over the game in the first match," express Cook. They were on fire and unstoppable. Sam was hitting as well as I've ever seen her hit and Cassidy was a beast."

Four Warriors recorded double-digit kills in the win against Dordt, led by Neely with 13 (.300 attack percentage). Rea tallied 12 and notched a .355 attack percentage. Outside hitters Galloway and Beckman (.313 attack percentage) each contributed 11 kills. Beckman and Paulo each produced 20 digs. Buffham tallied 28 assists and Kaina had 25.

The Warriors (3-1) will play their home opener on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. against UC Merced.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 