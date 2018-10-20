Westmont Volleyball Reaches 20-Win Mark

College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball, ranked #17 in the NAIA, earned its 20th win of the season and ninth in a row by defeating Golden State Athletic Conference opponent Life Pacific (7-17, 2-12 GSAC) in four sets (27-25, 27-25, 22-25, 25-14). The Warriors (20-4, 11-3) were led by senior middle blocker Samantha Neely with 16 kills and senior setter Amy Buffham who recorded 48 assists for the second night in a row.

"I am very pleased with the win," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook, "even though we didn't play our best volleyball. Life played us tough and they never gave in or let down. So, we had to be on guard and aggressive throughout the entirety of the match. It was a mental battle as we were fatigued from the night before, but I'm proud of our perseverance."

The Warriors' defeated #15 Vanguard (21-6, 8-5) on Friday night in five sets in a battle for second place in the GSAC standings.

Also recording double-digit kills in Saturday's match were junior right side hitter Cassidy Rea (12) and sophomore outside hitters Brooklynn Cheney (11) and Hali Galloway (10).

Defensively, sophomore libero Lauren Friis notched 21 digs and 13 serve receptions for the Warriors. Cheney added 11 digs and 26 serve receptions and Galloway contributed 11 digs and 17 serve receptions.

As a team, Westmont recorded 13 blocks. Neely had six block assists, Rea tallied five and Kaylee Ivie posted four. Cheney had three block assists and one solo block.