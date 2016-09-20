Friday, April 13 , 2018, 8:20 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball Remains Undefeated With Sweep of Vanguard

Westmont is a perfect 16-0 on the season

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | September 20, 2016 | 9:59 p.m.

Taylor Beckman tallied 10 kills and a .421 attack percentage to lead #3 Westmont Volleyball to a sweep of Vanguard (5-11, 2-1 GSAC) in tonight's Golden State Athletic Conference match. As a result, the Warriors improved their record to 16-0 overall and 5-0 in GSAC play. The Warriors recorded set scores of 25-8, 25-19 and 25-9.

The Warriors used a balanced attack to take down the Lions with five players producing six or more kills. Sam Neely connected for a team high .583 hitting percentage and notched seven kills. Libby Dahlberg, Cassidy Rea and Mila Maricic added six more kills each, hitting .455, .444 and .421 respectively.

As a team, Westmont produced an attack percentage of .337 while holding Vanguard to under zero.

In the first set, the Warriors committed just one attack error in 20 attempts. Up 11-6, Westmont went on a 14-2, including winning the final eight points, to claim the first set.

The Lions rallied in the second set and took a 14-12 lead. Westmont responded with a 4-0 run that included kills from Beckman and Rea and block by Dahlberg and Rea. Vanguard kept the game close, pulling to within one at 19-18.

A pair of kills by Beckman and Dahlberg made the score 21-18 before Vanguard's Chelsea Taylor made it 21-19 with a kill for the Lions. However, the Warriors closed out the set with four straight points including a kill by Neely, a service ace by Alexa Nestlerode and a kill by Dahlberg.

In the third set, Dahlberg served for eight straight points to give the Warriors a 15-4 advantage. Vanguard never recovered.

In other GSAC action, #13 Biola (13-6, 4-1) lost at The Master's (11-5, 4-1) in five sets (25-20, 19-25, 23-25, 25-18, 16-14). As a result, Westmont has taken sole possession of first place with Biola and The Master's tied for second one game back.

Westmont will host Biola in Murchison Gymnasium on Saturday evening at seven o'clock.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 