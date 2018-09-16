Westmont Volleyball Suffers Rare GSAC Loss

College Volleyball

For the first time since 2015, Westmont Volleyball (11-2, 2-1 GSAC) lost a Golden State Athletic Conference match.

The Warriors fell on the road at No. 25 The Master's (14-3, 3-0) in straight sets to end a 32-match winning streak in regular season games – a 34-match winning streak including postseason contests.

"Master's wanted it more than we did," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "They came out really firing and playing like they had nothing to lose. We didn't have an answer for them. They played a nice match and we didn't answer in kind."

The Warriors, who fell by scores of 25-15, 25-22 and 25-33, hit just .178 for the game while the Mustangs posted a .316 attack percentage. The Master's was also aided by 11 team blocks while Westmont recorded just three.

However, Cook cited a different reason for the Warriors' loss.

"We lost the serve-receive battle," noted the coach. "They were serving tough, as they usually do, but we weren't handling those serves very well. So, we didn't have as many options on offense as we wanted throughout the entirety of the match."

Westmont was led offensively by Samantha Neely who tallied 11 kills ad posted a .391 attack percentage.