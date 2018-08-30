Westmont Volleyball Sweeps Cal Lutheran for 7th Straight Win

College Volleyball

Sophomore outside hitters Brooklynn Cheney and Hali Galloway led the way for NAIA sixth-ranked Westmont Volleyball (8-1), as the Warriors swept California Lutheran, 25-13, 25-19, 25-21.

Cheney tallied a game-high 12 kills while recording a .310 attack percentage. Galloway produced eight kills and a .300 attack percentage.

"I liked the performance of our outside hitters Brooklynn and Hali," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "We have come to rely on them now that they have a year's experience under their belts and they are rising to the occasion. They are swinging hard and very smartly."

As a team, the Warriors hit .257 and produced five blocks.

"We continue to improve little by little with every ball we get to touch," offered Cook. "We are still a little bit raw in a couple of places, but we are able to hide those pretty well with what we are doing. We are doing some really good things, especially on our offense."

"Defensively, we are shoring up our back line with Lauren (Friis) playing both right back and left back and doing a great job back there. She always has a job to do and is hungry for the ball. She makes immediate correction if she doesn't get something up. She was really on fire today.

The sophomore libero recorded 24 digs and eight serve receptions.

The Warriors begin Golden State Athletic Conference play next week with a road trip to Arizona.