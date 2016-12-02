Westmont Volleyball Sweeps Into NAIA Quarterfinals

College Volleyball

Westmont rallied from a 24-20 deficit in the third set and beat Viterbo University of Wisconsin to complete a sweep of a Round-of-16 match Friday at the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Warriors won 25-22, 25-10, 26-24 to advance to a quarterfinal match against Park, Missouri later Friday.

Taylor Beckman had team-highs of 14 kills and 20 digs to pace Westmont to its 34th win in 35 matches. Libby Dahlberg added 10 kills. Kami Troesh had 18 digs, Courtney Crosby 15 and Amy Buffham 10.

The Warriors served tough, ripping off five aces, two by Alexa Nestletode, including a back-breaker for Viterbo that tied the third set a 24-24. The ace came after the Viterbo coach received a red card to make it 24-23.

A Viterbo hitting error gave Westmont a 25-24 lead and a kill by Dahlberg off a Nestlerode assist finished the set and match.

In the first set, Westmont went on a six-point run to rally from a 20-17 deficit. An Emma Harrah kill in the middle tied the score at 20-20 and Amy Buffham fed Beckman for the go-ahead point. Courtney Crosby followed with an ace to put the Warriors ahead 22-20 and a hitting error by Viterbo made it 23-20.

Viterbo (42-3) got two points back before Beckman finished the match with a kill.