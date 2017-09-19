Westmont Volleyball Wins Sixteenth Straight Match

College Volleyball

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Westmont Volleyball (17-1) won its 16th game in a row on Tuesday afternoon in Murchison Gymnasium. All fifteen rostered players contributed to the fifth-ranked Warriors' sweep of non-conference opponent La Sierra (7-4), winning by scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 25-19.

"I thought this was a good, all-team effort," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "I was proud of the way we stayed focused on our game. I was thrilled about the offense. I thought that we did a nice job of taking care of good passes. Our setters are doing a nice job of distributing the job. When our passing is on, I feel that we are a force to be reckoned with up at the net."

The Warriors produced a .422 attack percentage, which ranks ninth in the Warrior record book. This marks the third time this season the Warriors have eclipsed the .400 mark in hitting efficiency, having posted a .426 mark last Saturday against Arizona Christian and a .452 percentage on August 25 against Saint Katherine.

"One of the many reasons we are such a good team is because we are such a deep team," offered Cook. "When we start rotating through our entire line-up, we are still just as strong. It is fun to see players step on the floor and be comfortable with our system, our serve reception, our blocking schemes and be able to flow nicely into the groove of the game. No one had a bad game. Everyone got to contribute and did their job well."

While dominating the net offensively, the Warriors also controlled the net defensively, tallying eight team blocks to just one by the Golden Eagles.

"One of the goals for the match was to limit their blocks," explained Cook. "I said, zero blocks, but we'll allow the one. I wanted our coverage to look really good and I wanted our hitters to be smart with their hits. I felt like their vision was good and that they were doing a good job moving the ball around and not hitting in the same spot every time. We are a hard team for defenses to read."

The Warriors will put their winning streak on the line when they travel to Northern California this weekend to take on William Jessup on Friday and Menlo on Saturday.

"We are excited to hit the road again," said Cook. "We enjoy taking on teams on their own floor and getting to face their home crowds. We enjoy the process. We know that William Jessup and Menlo are trying to make a run and are definitely improved teams over the past few years. We know we are going to have to take things seriously and continue to do our job."