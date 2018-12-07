Pixel Tracker

Friday, December 7 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Volleyball’s Sam Neely, Amy Buffham Earn NAIA All-American Honors

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | December 7, 2018 | 3:11 p.m.

Westmont senior Samantha Neely has been selected as a 2018 NAIA Volleyball All-American and senior setter Amy Buffham received honorable mention recognition. 

Neely, who played at both right side hitter and middle blocker, posted a .339 attack percentage this season, producing 336 kills on 761 attempts. She also recorded 106 blocks (0.86 per game). In her four years at Westmont, Neely recorded 1,072 kills, which ranks 14th in the Warrior record book. Her career .285 attack percentage ranks eighth, as does her career 285 blocks.

"I am so happy that Sam has received this award," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "In the four years that I have coached her, I never once had to tell her to increase her effort. She is a gifted athlete but she does not take that for granted. She has worked so hard to make herself into a nationally recognized athlete. Her success did not come easily and she had to battle an injury every single season. That makes her receiving this recognition so much more incredible."

Buffham tallied 1,209 assists this season to average 9.83 assists per set. She also notched 256 digs, 67 kills and 37 blocks.  During her four-year career, Buffham tallied 3,259 assists, fourth most in Westmont history. Her 111 career service aces ranks tenth.

"Amy improved every single season she played and this was her best year yet," said Cook. "I’m so excited that she is being honored for the way she played and that only tells half the story. Amy has a ton of grit and isn’t afraid to take risks. She’s is fiercely loyal to her team and has a huge heart. I’m so proud of her and thrilled that she ended her college career with this honor."

Westmont, ranked at number 15, finished the 2018 season with a 27-7 record and its third straight trip to the NAIA National Championships. The Warriors emerged from pool play for the third straight year, but were eliminated in the round of 16 by top-ranked Grand View (Iowa).

During the four seasons in which Neely and Buffham played, the Warriors had a combined record of 117-20 (.854).    

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 