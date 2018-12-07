Westmont Volleyball’s Sam Neely, Amy Buffham Earn NAIA All-American Honors

College Volleyball

Westmont senior Samantha Neely has been selected as a 2018 NAIA Volleyball All-American and senior setter Amy Buffham received honorable mention recognition.

Neely, who played at both right side hitter and middle blocker, posted a .339 attack percentage this season, producing 336 kills on 761 attempts. She also recorded 106 blocks (0.86 per game). In her four years at Westmont, Neely recorded 1,072 kills, which ranks 14th in the Warrior record book. Her career .285 attack percentage ranks eighth, as does her career 285 blocks.

"I am so happy that Sam has received this award," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "In the four years that I have coached her, I never once had to tell her to increase her effort. She is a gifted athlete but she does not take that for granted. She has worked so hard to make herself into a nationally recognized athlete. Her success did not come easily and she had to battle an injury every single season. That makes her receiving this recognition so much more incredible."

Buffham tallied 1,209 assists this season to average 9.83 assists per set. She also notched 256 digs, 67 kills and 37 blocks. During her four-year career, Buffham tallied 3,259 assists, fourth most in Westmont history. Her 111 career service aces ranks tenth.

"Amy improved every single season she played and this was her best year yet," said Cook. "I’m so excited that she is being honored for the way she played and that only tells half the story. Amy has a ton of grit and isn’t afraid to take risks. She’s is fiercely loyal to her team and has a huge heart. I’m so proud of her and thrilled that she ended her college career with this honor."

Westmont, ranked at number 15, finished the 2018 season with a 27-7 record and its third straight trip to the NAIA National Championships. The Warriors emerged from pool play for the third straight year, but were eliminated in the round of 16 by top-ranked Grand View (Iowa).

During the four seasons in which Neely and Buffham played, the Warriors had a combined record of 117-20 (.854).