Westmont Whips Westcliff for 11th Straight Win

College Volleyball

Samantha Neely pounded down 10 kills while Cassidy Rea, Hali Galloway and Audrey Brown each added eight as the #7 Westmont Warriors (11-1) defeated the Warriors of Westcliff (2-5) in straight sets 25-22, 25-11, 25-10.

Westmont has now won 11 matches in a row and has a winning streak of 27 straight sets.

"We took a little bit of time trying to figure out what Westcliff was doing," acknowledged Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "They came out strong with scrappy defensive plays and some good arms. Their Kaitlin Meyer, even though she was small, was very effective. I can see why she usually gets the most sets."

Meyer connected for four of her eight kills in the opening frame.

"Once we got our wits about us and figured out what they wanted to do on offense, I thought we did a much better job stopping them in sets two and three."

The match was the final non-conference showdown of the regular season. Saturday, Westmont returns to Golden State Athletic Conference play with a road trip to Santa Clarita to take on The Master's.