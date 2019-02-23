Westmont, William Jessup Split Another Doubleheader

Baseball

Westmont and William Jessup split a Golden State Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader for the second day in a row. Westmont won the first game, 1-0, off a walk-off single from senior Bryce Morison and Jessup took the nightcap 5-2.

Justin Sanders scattered six hits over seven shutout innings while striking out three and walking one in the opener. He gave up back-to-back singles with one out in the third, but was able to entice the next two hitters to fly out.

In the ninth, Luke Coffey drove a double down the left-field line and Paul Mezurashi came on as the pinch runner. With an 0-1 count, Morison punched a sharp grounder past the diving second baseman into center field. Mezurashi was waved in and slid head first across home plate to give Westmont the 1-0 walk-off victory.

“I feel like those guys stuck with their approach. Luke gets a big hit and Bryce gets a big hit. I don’t think either of them had a hit until that inning,” noted Westmont coach Robert Ruiz. “It’s really easy to try and be a hero there. We hope that our seniors that have the experience that Luke and Bryce have will continue to be guys that we can count in those big situations. It was fun to see them have success there.”

In the second game, Jessup 3-0 lead after three innings.

Westmont's Austin Muller hit a curveball into the right center gap for a two-RBI single to bring Westmont within one.

Jessup scored three runs in the sixth to go ahead 5-2.

Westmont will return to Russ Carr Field for back-to-back GSAC doubleheaders against Ottawa (Ariz.) next Friday and Saturday. Both doubleheaders are scheduled for an 11:00 a.m. start time.