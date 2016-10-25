Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Westmont Wins 28th Straight; Remains Undefeated

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information | October 25, 2016 | 10:36 p.m.

(LA MIRADA, Calif) Westmont hitter put on a show in La Mirada as No. 1 Westmont (28-0, 13-0 GSAC) posted another sweep of a Golden State Athletic Conference opponent, defeating No. 19 Biola (19-9, 10-3) by scores of 25-11, 25-20, 25-14. The Warriors produced a .319 hitting percentage as a team while holding the Eagles to .057.

Nearly one year ago (361 days to be exact), Biola entered Westmont's Murchison Gymnasium with a No. 1 ranking to take on the then No. 17 Warriors. The Warriors won in four sets (25-20, 25-22, 24-26, 30-28) knocking the Eagles out of the top spot.

Tonight, Westmont took its newly minted number one ranking into Biola's Chase Gymnasium, expecting Biola to be eager to turn the tables on the undefeated Warriors. Seeking a big crowd to enhance its home court advantage, Biola promised free pizza to the first 200 fans that showed up at the game wearing red.

But the Warriors were expecting a boisterous crowd.

"It was a good crowd, nice and loud," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "We practiced with earplugs yesterday, knowing that we wouldn’t be able to hear each other tonight so we would have to talk extra loud."

Westmont got off to a fast start. With the score tied at two in the first set, the Warriors went on an 11-1 run to take a commanding 13-3 run. Lindsay Paulo served eight times in a row to propel Westmont into the lead.

"The team was fired up at the start of the match and stayed fired up throughout the entirety of the match. We got better as the match wore on and I am very proud of that. We kept up our intensity, we kept up our desire and when they pushed back, we pushed back even harder."

The pushback came in the second set. The Warriors held a 12-6 advantage but the Eagles battle back to pull within one at 19-18.

"Biola started to come after us on offense quite a bit more and started to get more blocks," explained Cook. "But we remained composed. We had made a couple of errors but we just needed to pull back in and focus a bit more and we cleaned it up. Our serving stayed solid even in the pressure situations of the second set."

After a timeout by the Warriors, Mila Maricic produced a kill to gain back the serve. An attack error by Biola was followed by a kill by Sam Neely, putting the Warriors up 22-18. A kill by Biola's Ally Forsberg and a service ace by Tori Moons brought the Eagles back to within two points before Westmont closed out the second set with three straight points.

In the third set, Westmont turned a 7-7 scored into a 16-8 advantage with a 9-1 run to claim an insurmountable lead.

Westmont's Taylor Beckman and Libby Dahlberg led the offense for the Warriors throughout the match.

"Taylor had a really good game, both in digging and in hitting," said Cook. "Libby in transition was virtually unstoppable. That was fun to see."

Beckman tallied 10 kills and a .500 hitting percentage. She also tallied 22 serve receptions, nine digs, four service aces and four blocks. Dahlberg totaled eight kills with a .438 hitting percentage and had four blocks.

Cook was also impressed with the play of Maricic who contributed five kills.

"Mila made some really big plays that won't show up on the stats but that were very mature and gutsy plays," said the coach. "When Biola's setter went to dump, Mila was able to see that and go right up and swat the ball back. There were a couple of touches that came off the block where she took the ball. There were a couple of plays where she blocked on one side of the net, turned around and passed the ball and then went all the way to the other side of the net and blocked again. She got her hands on a lot of Biola's hits that made it easy for our defense to dig."

With three matches remaining in the regular season, Westmont holds a two-match lead in the GSAC standings over second-place The Master's (19-9, 11-2). Before those two teams meet up next week in Santa Clarita, the Warriors will host Vanguard (11-18, 7-4) on Saturday night in the final home game of the season.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 