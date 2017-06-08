Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Westmont Wins 5th Straight GSAC All-Sports Award, Places 8th Overall in NAIA

The success of the women’s volleyball helped Westmont won the GSAC All-Sports Award for the fifth straight year. The volleyball team went 16-0 in conference and won 31 straight regular-season matches. Click to view larger
The success of the women’s volleyball helped Westmont won the GSAC All-Sports Award for the fifth straight year. The volleyball team went 16-0 in conference and won 31 straight regular-season matches. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | June 8, 2017 | 12:21 p.m.

For the fifth year in a row, Westmont College Athletics has won the coveted Golden State Athletic Conference All-Sports Award. The award measures the overall regular season success of conference members over a single academic year.

“Five years in a row is a meaningful streak," said Westmont athletic director Dave Odell.  "It shows that as a program we have developed a consistent track record of success."

Additionally, Westmont has finished eighth in the Learfield NAIA Directors Cup, which measures overall postseason success of schools in the NAIA. 

This is only the third time that Westmont - the top finisher among GSAC schools - has finished in the Directors' Cup top-10. In 1998-99, the Warriors tied two other teams for seventh. In 2001-02, Westmont finished alone in seventh place. This year marks the seventh in a row that Westmont has finished in the top 20. Last year, the Warriors finished 14th.

"Breaking into the top 10 in the Director’s Cup is another solid step in a good direction," noted Odell. "We are striving for continual improvement and this shows not just the accomplishment of an individual team, but of the entire program collectively.   I've loved the ways our athletes have supported each other and supported a culture of winning for the right reasons."

The All-Sports Award is determined by awarding points at the end of each season, based on each team's finish in the GSAC standings – nine points for a first-place finish, eight for finishing second, etc.  Schools also receive a point for each conference sport that they sponsor. The total is then divided by the number of sponsored sports.

Westmont recorded a score of 8.42 points outpacing Biola and Vanguard (which tied for second with 7.82 points) by 0.60 points. The Master's finished fourth with 7.73 points, Hope International was fifth with 6.25 points.

Contributing to Westmont's success in the All-Sports Trophy was volleyball, which went 31-0 in the regular season (16-0 in conference) to claim the GSAC Championship. Men's and Women's Track also claimed GSAC Championships to add nine points each to the Warrior totals.

Men's soccer tied for first in the regular season, adding 8.5 points to Westmont's totals, while men's cross country and men's tennis captured second place to add eight points. Women's basketball tied for second to add 7.5 points. Women's cross country and women's soccer added seven points each with third place finishes.

For the Director's Cup, schools receive points based on its team's finish in national championship play. A team which wins a national title earns 100 points for its school. A maximum of 12 sports can be counted in the point total.

Westmont tallied 631.25 points in its eighth-place finish. Hastings (Neb.) finished just three-quarters of a point ahead of the Warriors to take seventh place while Indiana Tech claimed sixth place with 632.50 points. Oklahoma City was this years' Learfield Director's Cup champion among NAIA schools with a point total of 982.

