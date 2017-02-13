Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:39 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Westmont Baseball Off to a 6-0 Start; Robert Ruiz Earns 200th Coaching Victory

By Ron Smith | February 13, 2017 | 7:04 p.m.

In a game that featured a combined 24 hits and 16 runs, NAIA 8th-ranked Westmont Baseball claimed the lion's share and posted a 9-7 victory over Corban of Oregon (3-4). The victory gives the Warriors a 6-0 record and marks the first time in program history the team has won its first six games. 

The victory is also the 200th for Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz, whose record improved to 200-164-1 (.549). In each of his previous seven seasons, Ruiz' teams have produced a better record than the year before. Since the start of the 2014 season, Ruiz is 128-49 (.723).

Robert Ruiz won his 200th game as Westmont’s baseball coach. Click to view larger
Robert Ruiz won his 200th game as Westmont’s baseball coach.

After giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, Westmont bats responded by sending 11 men to the plate, recording five hits and scoring seven runs.

A lead-off double to Connor McManigal was followed by successive walks to Michael Frigon, Michael Stefanic and Neil Sterling, resulting in the Warriors' first run. One out later, Luke Coffey singled to center field to drive in Frigon and keep the bases loaded. Michael Pollex then single to right field to bring Stefanic home.

Austin McGillivray stepped to the plate next and doubled to drive in Coffey and Sterling. A sacrifice bunt by Robert Mendez allowed Pollex to score the sixth run of the inning. McManigal singled for the second time in the inning to bring home McGilvra and made the score 7-3 in favor of Westmont.

With a run in the second, two in the fourth and another in the six, Corban tied the game at seven all. However, Westmont added two more runs in the bottom half of the sixth to go ahead for good.

Sean Coyne picked up his second win of the season after pitching three innings in relief. Toby Dunlap picked up the save by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Westmont will now turn its attention to Golden State Athletic Conference play. On Friday, the Warriors will begin a three-game series with Menlo in Atherton.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 