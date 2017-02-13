Westmont Baseball Off to a 6-0 Start; Robert Ruiz Earns 200th Coaching Victory

Baseball

In a game that featured a combined 24 hits and 16 runs, NAIA 8th-ranked Westmont Baseball claimed the lion's share and posted a 9-7 victory over Corban of Oregon (3-4). The victory gives the Warriors a 6-0 record and marks the first time in program history the team has won its first six games.

The victory is also the 200th for Westmont head coach Robert Ruiz, whose record improved to 200-164-1 (.549). In each of his previous seven seasons, Ruiz' teams have produced a better record than the year before. Since the start of the 2014 season, Ruiz is 128-49 (.723).

After giving up three runs in the top of the first inning, Westmont bats responded by sending 11 men to the plate, recording five hits and scoring seven runs.

A lead-off double to Connor McManigal was followed by successive walks to Michael Frigon, Michael Stefanic and Neil Sterling, resulting in the Warriors' first run. One out later, Luke Coffey singled to center field to drive in Frigon and keep the bases loaded. Michael Pollex then single to right field to bring Stefanic home.

Austin McGillivray stepped to the plate next and doubled to drive in Coffey and Sterling. A sacrifice bunt by Robert Mendez allowed Pollex to score the sixth run of the inning. McManigal singled for the second time in the inning to bring home McGilvra and made the score 7-3 in favor of Westmont.

With a run in the second, two in the fourth and another in the six, Corban tied the game at seven all. However, Westmont added two more runs in the bottom half of the sixth to go ahead for good.

Sean Coyne picked up his second win of the season after pitching three innings in relief. Toby Dunlap picked up the save by retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Westmont will now turn its attention to Golden State Athletic Conference play. On Friday, the Warriors will begin a three-game series with Menlo in Atherton.