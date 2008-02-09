Westmont Wins Going Away at San Diego Christian

Sophomore guard Jessica Case scored 18 points to lead Westmont to a 70-50 thrashing of San Diego Christian on Saturday in El Cajon. Four Warriors scored in double figures and Case added three rebounds, three assists and three steals in the rout.

Sophomore post Alisha Heglund added 12 points to the Warriors’ cause along with four rebounds. Sophomore guard Amber Stevens had another strong all-around game, posting 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Stephanie Anderson also had 10 points for Westmont (16-5 overall, 8-5 in Golden State Athletic Conference play) and came up with six steals.

San Diego Christian (9-14, 3-10) was led in scoring by Dorchella James, who tallied 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.

After falling behind 6-0 to start the game, Westmont unleashed a 16-2 run to take control. With 7:50 to play in the first half, the Hawks narrowed the Warriors’ lead to just two points (20-18) on a three-point shot by Vernessa Roberts (12 points, five rebounds). But Westmont finished the half with a 15-6 run to take a 35-24 lead into intermission.

Upon the resumption of play, Westmont continued its assault on the scoreboard, scoring nine points in the first two minutes to post a 20-point advantage (44-24). The Hawks came within 10 points (48-38) with just under 13 minutes remaining on the second-half clock, but could not break the double-digit lead barrier. A 14-2 Warriors run gave Westmont its largest lead of the night, 62-40.

Westmont continues to lead the GSAC defensively, allowing an average of just 58.4 points per game.

In other GSAC action Saturday, No. 3 Point Loma Nazarene (18-2, 21-1) defeated Hope International (14-10, 5-7), 86-78, and No. 4 Vanguard (16-3, 12-1) picked up a 74-64 win at No. 12 The Master’s (16-6, 8-5). No. 22 California Baptist (13-7, 7-6) was a 65-55 victor over Fresno Pacific (1-13, 8-16).

Westmont is currently tied for fourth place in the conference standings with The Master’s. Both teams are two games behind third-place Azusa Pacific. Point Loma and Vanguard are tied for first place, two games ahead of Azusa. In sixth place, one game behind Westmont, is Cal Baptist.

Westmont hosts Fresno Pacific at Murchison Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.