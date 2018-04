Westmont Wins on Pair of Penalty Kicks

Soccer

A pair of penalty kicks accounted for all of the scoring on Monday afternoon as Westmont Men's Soccer posted a 2-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win over San Diego Christian. The game completes a successful two-game road trip that improves the Warriors'' record to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in GSAC play. The first goal came in the 18th minute after Austin Lack drew a foul in the box after a set piece. Gabe Thurner converted the penalty kick for a 1-0 lead. The final goal was scored in the 37th minute. Jeremiah Anderson went one-on-one with a defender and the defender grabbed his jersey to draw the penalty kick. Augie Andrade stepped up to the PK spot and delivered. Lalo Delgado picked up his second shutout of the road trip (third of the year) while tallying six saves. "Anytime you get two clean sheets, especially on the road, that's a good two days," said Westmont coach Dave Wolf.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >