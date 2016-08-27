Francisco Castro's collegiate playing career was just two minutes and 44 seconds old when he scored the winning goal in the season opener for Westmont Men's Soccer. In fact, it was the only goal of the game, giving the Warriors a 1-0 victory over Antelope Valley (1-1) to start the 2016 season.
Castro entered the game in the 62nd minute, replacing midfielder Collin Scott. In the 65th minute, Castro was positioned in front of the goal when Gabe Thurner fired a shot that ricocheted off the cross bar. Castro, a freshman from Santa Paula, corralled the rebound before taking aim from 15 yards out and denting the back of the newly installed net.
The game was fairly evenly contested with the Warriors taking nine shots to the Pioneers' nine. Both teams tallied five shots on goal. Antelope Valley held an edge on corner kicks, executing five to Westmont's two.
Westmont was without the services of senior midfielders Matt Lariviere and Austin Lack, both of whom were serving a one game suspension due red cards incurred during the final game of the 2015 season. The Warriors started five newcomers to this year's roster including three freshmen. Three more freshmen, including Castro entered the game from off the bench.
Westmont junior goalkeeper Spencer Petty picked up the second shutout of his career - the first since his freshman year - and tallied five saves in the process.
The Warriors will continue the 2016 season next Saturday when they travel south to take on the Tritons of UC San Diego.
Westmont Wins Soccer Opener on Francisco Castro’s Goal
