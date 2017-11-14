Westmont Women Encouraged After Strong 2nd Half in Loss at Azusa

College Basketball

Westmont Women's Basketball suffered its first loss of the season, falling to the Cougars of NCAA Division 2 16th-ranked Azusa Pacific by a score of 72-57.

While the Warriors struggled in the first half, the second half looked very different and brought encouragement to head coach Kirsten Moore.

"Azusa came out on fire and were 7 of 11 from the three-point line in the first half. It was tough to get stops," reported Moore. "We are usually a really good defensive team, but in the first half we were not that tonight. In second half, we were. We were gritty, we were tough and we did not give them the shots that they wanted. That's why it was a really different story in the first half."

The Warriors (3-1) were outscored 44-27 in the first 20 minutes but outplayed Azusa Pacific (6-0) 30-28 in the final two quarters.

"I feel like we grew a lot through the course of the game," noted Moore. "In the second half, I was super proud of our fight and our effort. We beat them in the second half, played a lot better defense and battled every possession.

"Azusa is a really good team – a veteran team. They return all their players and have a number of transfers added to their roster. They have a chance to make a run in Division II when they have everyone healthy."

Seniors Lauren McCoy and Morgan Haskin, along with sophomore Joy Krupa supplied the bulk of the Warriors' offense. McCoy tallied 18 points while making nine of 13 from the floor. She also had nine rebounds. Haskin added 16 points and nine rebounds and Krupa recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"Those three were big bright spots," offered Moore. "They had great composure and great fight. Joy was all over the place on both ends of the floor."