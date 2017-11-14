Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:15 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Women Encouraged After Strong 2nd Half in Loss at Azusa

By Westmont Sports Information | November 14, 2017 | 10:45 p.m.

Westmont Women's Basketball suffered its first loss of the season, falling to the Cougars of NCAA Division 2 16th-ranked Azusa Pacific by a score of 72-57. 

While the Warriors struggled in the first half, the second half looked very different and brought encouragement to head coach Kirsten Moore.

"Azusa came out on fire and were 7 of 11 from the three-point line in the first half. It was tough to get stops," reported Moore. "We are usually a really good defensive team, but in the first half we were not that tonight. In second half, we were. We were gritty, we were tough and we did not give them the shots that they wanted. That's why it was a really different story in the first half."

The Warriors (3-1) were outscored 44-27 in the first 20 minutes but outplayed Azusa Pacific (6-0) 30-28 in the final two quarters.

"I feel like we grew a lot through the course of the game," noted Moore. "In the second half, I was super proud of our fight and our effort. We beat them in the second half, played a lot better defense and battled every possession.

"Azusa is a really good team – a veteran team. They return all their players and have a number of transfers added to their roster. They have a chance to make a run in Division II when they have everyone healthy."

Seniors Lauren McCoy and Morgan Haskin, along with sophomore Joy Krupa supplied the bulk of the Warriors' offense. McCoy tallied 18 points while making nine of 13 from the floor. She also had nine rebounds. Haskin added 16 points and nine rebounds and Krupa recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

"Those three were big bright spots," offered Moore. "They had great composure and great fight. Joy was all over the place on both ends of the floor."

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 