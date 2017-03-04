Westmont Women Advance to Championship Game

College Basketball

(SANTA CLARITA, Calif.) Kayla Sato and Lauren McCoy each had a double-double to lead seventh ranked and third seeded Westmont Women’s Basketball (26-4) to a 59-51 victory over 14th ranked and second seeded Biola (23-7) in the semifinals of the Women’s Basketball Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.

Sato pulled down 13 rebounds and led all scorers with a season high of 24 points; and McCoy put up 17 points and led all rebounders with 15 rebounds. Aimee Brakken also made significant offensive contributions and put up eight points on the night.

Halfway through the first quarter, the Warriors were down 6-8; however, they utilized the latter half of the quarter to go on a 9-0 run to take a seven point lead (15-8) – Sato hit a three-pointer and a jump shot, and Aysia Shellmire and McCoy each put up a layup.

In the second quarter, the Eagles held Westmont to only six points, and put up 11 points of their own to come within two points by the end of the first half (21-19). At the start of the third period, the Warriors and Eagles exchanged baskets, until Cora Chan hit a three-pointer to increase Westmont’s lead to seven (30-23. The Eagles answered with a 9-3 run to come within one point with two minutes remaining in the quarter (33-32). The quarter ultimately ended in a score of 38-34, favoring the Warriors.

Throughout the first half of the fourth period the two team’s exchanged baskets and with 5:02 remaining, the Warriors led 48-47. Over the course of the next four minutes Biola did not score, and the Warriors scored four critical points to go up by five with 1:14 remaining – Shellmire made two free throws and McCoy put up a layup (52-47).

From that point on, the Eagles fouled to stop the clock, while the Warriors slowly increased their lead as they found success from the charity stripe – Chan and Sato each made three free throws in the final minute of play.

In the other semifinal matchup of the GSAC Tournament, fourth seeded and 19th ranked The Master’s defeated top seeded and fourth ranked Vanguard.

With this win, the Warriors will advance to the Championship game on Tuesday March 7 where they will face off against The Master’s – the game will be played at Hope International in Fullerton and tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.