Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:44 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Westmont Women Advance to Championship Game

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | March 4, 2017 | 9:54 p.m.

(SANTA CLARITA, Calif.) Kayla Sato and Lauren McCoy each had a double-double to lead seventh ranked and third seeded Westmont Women’s Basketball (26-4) to a 59-51 victory over  14th ranked and second seeded Biola (23-7) in the semifinals of the Women’s Basketball Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament.

Sato pulled down 13 rebounds and led all scorers with a season high of 24 points; and McCoy put up 17 points and led all rebounders with 15 rebounds. Aimee Brakken also made significant offensive contributions and put up eight points on the night.

Halfway through the first quarter, the Warriors were down 6-8; however, they utilized the latter half of the quarter to go on a 9-0 run to take a seven point lead (15-8) – Sato hit a three-pointer and a jump shot, and Aysia Shellmire and McCoy each put up a layup.

In the second quarter, the Eagles held Westmont to only six points, and put up 11 points of their own to come within two points by the end of the first half (21-19). At the start of the third period, the Warriors and Eagles exchanged baskets, until Cora Chan hit a three-pointer to increase Westmont’s lead to seven (30-23. The Eagles answered with a 9-3 run to come within one point with two minutes remaining in the quarter (33-32). The quarter ultimately ended in a score of 38-34, favoring the Warriors.

Throughout the first half of the fourth period the two team’s exchanged baskets and with 5:02 remaining, the Warriors led 48-47. Over the course of the next four minutes Biola did not score, and the Warriors scored four critical points to go up by five with 1:14 remaining – Shellmire made two free throws and McCoy put up a layup (52-47).

From that point on, the Eagles fouled to stop the clock, while the Warriors slowly increased their lead as they found success from the charity stripe – Chan and Sato each made three free throws in the final minute of play.

In the other semifinal matchup of the GSAC Tournament, fourth seeded and 19th ranked The Master’s defeated top seeded and fourth ranked Vanguard.

With this win, the Warriors will advance to the Championship game on Tuesday March 7 where they will face off against The Master’s – the game will be played at Hope International in Fullerton and tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 