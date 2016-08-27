Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 6:18 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Women Beat No. 4 Benedictine, 4-2

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | August 27, 2016 | 3:03 a.m.

Seventh-ranked Westmont Women’s Soccer overcame an early goal and deposed No. 4 Benedictine 4-2 in a non-conference battle of NAIA top-ten teams.

The Ravens wasted no time in their home season opener when Maddison Sanders scored a goal 45 seconds into the game.

“That first 45 seconds was a good wakeup call,” said Westmont coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “Our ability to come back from that goal is important to me — yes lets fix the mistake, but mentally I appreciated our ability to hone in and regroup.”

The Warriors not only equalized the score before halftime, they took a 2-1 lead when Brooke Lillywhite scored two goals in under 10 minutes – one in the 26 and 34th minutes.

The Warriors headed into the half with a 2-1 lead. Benedictine's Rosie McShane scored just five minutes into the second half to knot the match.

The next 18 minutes were scoreless until in the 78th minute when Westmont freshman Maddi Berthoud scored her first ever collegiate goal for a 3-2 lead.

“One of our wide runners switched the point of attack,” explained Cappuccilli, “and crossed it across the six yard box where it was jumbled around. Maddi collected the ball and slotted it into the goal to give us the lead.”

Five minutes later, the Warriors’ Haley Parzonko finished off the Ravens with a decisive fourth goal. Destinee Adams headed a crossed ball into the six yard box and Parzonko taped it into the net.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 