Soccer

Westmont Women Blank Arizona Christian

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | October 9, 2016 | 2:21 p.m.

After a long road trip to Phoenix, fourth-ranked Westmont women’s soccer (10-2-1, 3-2 GSAC) won its third Golden State Athletic Conference game, beating Arizona Christian 4-0.

The first goal came in the 9th minute after Alanna Richards fired off a shot that was deflected by the Firestorm goal keeper, Serenity Masterson. Brooke Lillywhite collected the ball and converted the deflection into a goal.

In the second half, the Warriors went on to score three more goals. In the 50th minute, Lillywhite also scored the second goal of the game and her 16th goal of the season off of a free kick. The game’s third goal came in the 71st minute when Lillywhite played a through ball to Jackie Lopez who finished in the lower left side of the goal.

The final goal came in the 86th minute when Maddi Berthoud laid the ball off to Grayce DeGroot who nailed a shot into the lower left corner of the goal.

Head coach Chantel Cappuccilli shared her reflections on the game.

“After coming off a tough loss the girls had a positive response in training, which translated to a positive result for us today,” noted Cappuccilli. “They're determined to continue improving, and at this point in the season, it's exciting that we still have room to develop and build.

“The weekend isn't over with another leg of our road trip on Monday,” continued Cappuccilli. “We will recover  and build off a shutout and four goals as we head into our next match.”

