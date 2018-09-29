Westmont Women Blank Menlo for 4th Straight Shutout

Soccer

Westmont Women's Soccer (9-0-1, 2-0 GSAC) recorded its fourth shutout in a row with a 1-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win over the Oaks of Menlo (5-2, 0-1).

Teagan Matye scored the game winner in the 37th minute. Matye chased down a loose ball, taking one touch to clear the ball from an oncoming defender. Matye's second touch was a shot from 16 yards out that snuck inside the near post.

"Teagan has notched two goals in two games and is at five on the season," noted coach Chantel Cappuccilli. "She continues to show up. She is a unique player and I'm thankful to have watched her stepped up into a bigger role."

Sophomore Gabi Haw, who recorded two saves in the game, has not allowed a goal in 379 minutes of play. She has seen her goals-against average drop to just 0.59.