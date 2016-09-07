Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Westmont Women Blank Redlands, 4-0

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | September 7, 2016 | 8:44 p.m.

With a pair of goals in each half, NAIA No. 7-ranked Westmont women’s soccer downed the Division III University of Redlands Bulldogs by a score of 4-0 on Wednesday

The undefeated Warriors (5-0) wasted no time in finding the back of the net as senior Brooke Lillywhite hit a volley off of a corner kick by senior Grace Lemley in the third minute.

The game was goal-less for the next 39 minutes until Lemley beat a Bulldog defender and fired off a perfectly placed shot into the upper right corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead.

Freshman Maddi Berthoud scored the first goal of the second half in the 70th minute, when she maneuvered around three Bulldog defenders and slotted the ball into the bottom right side of the goal. Eleven minutes later freshman Kira Nemeth scored her first ever collegiate goal. Grayce DeGroot played her a firm ball into the 18 yard box, then Nemeth took a touch and slotted the ball into the lower right corner of the goal.

The Warriors were an offensive force and took a total of 35 shots while the Bulldogs took just two.

