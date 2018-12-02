Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Westmont Women Bury 17 Three-Pointers in Win Over Ottawa

By Westmont Sports Information | December 2, 2018 | 9:24 a.m.

NAIA eighth-ranked Westmont Women's Basketball established a new team record by tallying 17 three-point field goals in  handing Ottawa of Arizona an 82-38 Golden State Athletic Conference loss on Saurday night in Surprise, Ariz.

The previous record was 16.

Six different Warriors contributing to the three-point total. Collectively, the Warrior (6-2, 0-2 GSAC) made 17 of 32 three-point field goal attempts (53.1 percent).

Sophomore guard Lauren Tsuneishi led the way by making 6 of 8 attempts from beyond the arc in just 22 minutes of play. She added two free throws to lead the Warriors in scoring with 20 points.

"Lauren came out firing on all cylinders," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "No matter who we put in, everyone followed suit. We have really great shooters off the bench. They showed that today and shot with a lot of confidence. A lot was working for us today both inside and outside."

Taylor Rarick drained 4 of 7 long-range bombs to tally 12 points and Krissy Miyahara went 3 of 6 from outside to record nine points. Maud Ranger connected on 2 of 5 three-point attempts while Iyree Jarrett (5 points, 6 assists, 3 steals) and Stefanie Berberabe (7 points, 3 assists, 4 steals) each added one. 

"Stefanie brought us so much energy with her defense," noted Moore. "Iyree led us in assists tonight and helped create some of those shots. We had 13 steals in the game, which was a part of our offensive success. We were really scrappy."

While the guards were putting on a show from the perimeter, the posts were taking care of business under the basket. Sydney Brown recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kaitlin Larson added seven points, eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.

"You could tell that Ottawa was concerned with being able to guard our posts," said Moore. "They were a lot of times they doubled our posts. I loved how many times we made the extra pass today whether it was from the post kicking out for a three or penetrating, kicking out and giving up a good shot to make an extra pass and get an even better shot. Part of the field goal percentage you see is that we were taking very good shots, open shots, and everyone was ready."

