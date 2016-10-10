Westmont Women Cap Road Trip With 4-1 Victory

Soccer

Fourth-ranked Westmont women’s soccer finished its road trip with a 4-1 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over San Diego Christian on Monday.

With the win, the Warriors improve to a record of 11-2-1 overall, and 4-2 in GSAC play.

“After loads of travel, the team did well to finish the trip with a win and four goals on the day,” reflected head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “Eight goals and two wins over the course of the weekend have pointed us in the right direction moving forward.”

The majority of the scoring took place in the first half with the Warriors scoring three goals in the first 25 minutes of the game.

Haley Parzonko scored the first goal in the 11th minute when she capitalized on a loose ball in the Hawks’ goal box. The second goal came in the 19th minute when Jackie Lopez took initiative and dribbled down the middle of the field into the goal box, evaded several defenders and fired off a shot into the right side of the goal.

Six minutes later, Brooke Lillywhite finished off of a corner kick by Grace Lemley. It was Lemley’s ninth assist on the season and she currently leads both the Warriors and the GSAC in assists. The Hawks regained some momentum and flew back into the game after Danielle Kashou scored off of a penalty kick in the 40th minute.

In the second half the Hawks’ battled to close the gap, yet the half remained scoreless until the Warriors pulled even further ahead when Lillywhite scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute. This was Lillywhite’s fourth goal in the past two games and 18th goal of the season.

“The story continues to unfold and I'm excited to see what's next,” explained Cappuccilli. “I, along with the other members of the coaching staff, believe we are moving in the right direction with still more to produce. We'll keep climbing the mountain one step at a time.”

Coming up, the Warriors will return to Santa Barbara to prepare for Saturday’s Homecoming game against Hope International (6-3-2, 1-2-1). Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.