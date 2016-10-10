Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:43 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Westmont Women Cap Road Trip With 4-1 Victory

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information Assistant | October 10, 2016 | 7:33 p.m.

Fourth-ranked Westmont women’s soccer finished its road trip with a 4-1 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over San Diego Christian on Monday.

With the win, the Warriors improve to a record of 11-2-1 overall, and 4-2 in GSAC play.

“After loads of travel, the team did well to finish the trip with a win and four goals on the day,” reflected head coach Chantel Cappuccilli. “Eight goals and two wins over the course of the weekend have pointed us in the right direction moving forward.”

The majority of the scoring took place in the first half with the Warriors scoring three goals in the first 25 minutes of the game.

Haley Parzonko scored the first goal in the 11th minute when she capitalized on a loose ball in the Hawks’ goal box. The second goal came in the 19th minute when Jackie Lopez took initiative and dribbled down the middle of the field into the goal box, evaded several defenders and fired off a shot into the right side of the goal.

Six minutes later, Brooke Lillywhite finished off of a corner kick by Grace Lemley. It was Lemley’s ninth assist on the season and she currently leads both the Warriors and the GSAC in assists. The Hawks regained some momentum and flew back into the game after Danielle Kashou scored off of a penalty kick in the 40th minute.

In the second half the Hawks’ battled to close the gap, yet the half remained scoreless until the Warriors pulled even further ahead when Lillywhite scored on a penalty kick in the 75th minute. This was Lillywhite’s fourth goal in the past two games and 18th goal of the season.

“The story continues to unfold and I'm excited to see what's next,” explained Cappuccilli. “I, along with the other members of the coaching staff, believe we are moving in the right direction with still more to produce. We'll keep climbing the mountain one step at a time.”

Coming up, the Warriors will return to Santa Barbara to prepare for Saturday’s Homecoming game against Hope International (6-3-2, 1-2-1). Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 