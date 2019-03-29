Pixel Tracker

Westmont Women Clinch Share of GSAC Tennis Title

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 29, 2019 | 7:38 p.m.

With a 9-0 Golden State Athletic Conference win over Arizona Christian,  NAIA No. 14 Westmont Women's Tennis (13-4, 10-0) clinched at least a share of the GSAC regular season championship. 

Westmont holds a two-game lead over San Diego Christian (12-2, 8-2) with two games remaining in the regular season. Since the Warriors have defeated the Hawks twice – both times by scores of 5-4 – Westmont holds the tiebreaker and therefore has clinched the number one seed in next month's GSAC Tournament.

"It has been an awesome season," said Westmont junior Cade Pierson. "All the new players are great and the returners are awesome. It has been cool to watch our program grow. My freshman year, we went into the fall without even a full team. To be here two years later, headed into the GSAC Tournament in such a strong position is really rewarding. It makes coming to practice every day even better."

Playing at the number one singles position, Pierson defeated Tia Okano 6-3, 6-0.

Said Westmont head coach Ellie Searle: "Three seasons ago, we won three matches in conference play. Being undefeated is a huge shift. I think it has to do with the leadership within our team and the way the women practice. Winning these 9-0 matches is due to the way they compete and push each other in practice."

