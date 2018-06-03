Westmont Women Come From Behind to Push Past Menlo, 56-46

College Basketball

Westmont women's basketball went on a 19-6 tear to finish off Menlo 56-46 on the road on Thursday.

Joy Krupa shot 3-4 for seven points during the stretch, while Lauren McCoy added six, along with five rebounds.

The Warriors left the Oaks in the dust after trailing 38-35 with 8:42 to play in the game. They trailed by six at halftime but evened the score entering the final period.

Westmont climbs to 7-1 in Golden State Athletic Conference and 14-5 for the season. The team will travel to William Jessup on Saturday for another conference duel.

