Westmont Women Conquer Biola

Tennis

(LA MIRADA, Calif.) Westmont Women’s Tennis (5-5) ran past Biola (1-10) this afternoon by a score of 6-1 – two matches went unfinished.

Westmont took an early 2-1 lead through doubles play. Westmont’s Tatum Phillips and Delaney Roche made quick work of Tinisee Kandakai and Lily Waterhouse 8-0 at threes. Biola earned their only point of the match at ones as Esther Lee and Lauren Lee triumphed over Cade Pierson and Taylor Cheung-Damonte 8-2. Isabel Lee and Zarina Huber defeated Madison Swaney and Sarah Morgan 8-5 to give the Warriors their second point.

In singles play, Pierson quickly defeated Swaney 6-0, 6-0 at twos for Westmont. At threes, Westmont’s Phillips conquered Kandakai 6-4, 6-1. Cheung-Damonte earned the fifth point for the Warriors as she triumphed over Allison Torres 6-1, 6-1.

Roche scored the sixth and final point of the match for Westmont as she slipped past Lauren Lee 6-4, 6-3. Biola’s Esther Lee and Westmont’s Isabel Lee were tied at a set a piece (6-4, 4-6) – their match would go unfinished. Zarina Huber was leading her match 6-2, 2-3 as her match was cut short.

The Warriors will play host to Hope International tomorrow for a Golden State Athletic Conference match. First-serve is set for 11:00 a.m.